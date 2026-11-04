🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Williston, ND

Williston’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-line role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, using mobile tech, and doing light equipment checks. U-Haul offers on-the-job training, “Hire Fast, Pay Fast” same-day pay for working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 cash bonus after completing their certification program, plus a long list of benefits if eligible.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1565

Location: 4001 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30 per hour , plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

, plus possible and Shifts: Opening, Morning

Why it’s interesting: Store-floor role greeting shoppers, keeping general merchandise, hobbies, and home improvement areas stocked and tidy, with tasks like paint mixing and fabric cutting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Back-of-house role focused on inventory control—processing shipments, keeping the stockroom organized, tagging items, and making sure the sales floor stays full. Good fit if you like structure, accuracy, and supporting the sales team without being on the front counter all day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.