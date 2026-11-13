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Adoptable dogs at Alachua Main Street Harvest Fest
The Alachua Main Street Harvest Festival will take place on Sunday, November 15 from 10:00 AM–4:00 PM at 14920 Main Street, Alachua, FL 32615, with adoptable dogs from Williston Animal Group (WAG) on site. The event will feature three live music acts at Theatre Park, a kids’ Passport Game with prizes including a Nintendo Switch Lite, JBL headphones, and a $50 Dave & Buster's gift card, a photo booth at the south end of the festival, Air Pitch Soccer 3v3 at Skinner Park, youth sports groups, 234 vendors, and a Young Entrepreneurs section. Residents can view WAG dogs before the festival and submit an adoption application in advance at https://willistonanimalgroup.org/adopt and https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/WFL/Dog, or call 352-528-9888 with questions about adopting, fostering, or volunteering.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Williston Animal Group
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