Looking for a new four-legged friend in Willingboro, NJ? These adoptable dogs from Burlington County Animal Alliance are hoping to find loving homes soon.

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Tori is part of the Scruffy Terrier Mix Litter (with siblings Jade and Robbie). This little girl came from an owner surrender and was rescued just in time by a local group and BCAA. She’s expected to stay on the small-to-medium side when grown.

If you’re ready to guide a young pup and give her a safe, happy home, Tori could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Tori and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Robbie is the sweet male pup from the same Scruffy Terrier Mix Litter. Like his sisters, he was surrendered as a puppy and is now safe with BCAA, looking for a forever family.

If you want to start from the puppy stage and help shape a friendly, social dog, Robbie may be the one.

👉 Meet Robbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Jade is another of the Scruffy Terrier Mix Litter. She shares the same background as Robbie and Tori—owner surrender, then rescued by a small group and BCAA.

She’s young, scruffy, and ready to learn all about family life with someone patient and kind.

👉 Meet Jade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Gender: Female

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Jasmine is a 1.5-year-old scruffy Terrier mix who starts out shy and nervous with new people. Underneath that timid side is a very sweet dog who enjoys affection and being held once she feels safe.

She does well with other dogs but may need a little time to warm up. Jasmine will do best with a patient, gentle family willing to let her come out of her shell at her own pace.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Puppy (about 4 months)

Gender: Female

Weight: ~5 lbs now, likely under 10 lbs full grown

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Button is a tiny 4‑month‑old Chihuahua mix with an adorable little underbite. She’s described as super sweet and bouncy, loves attention, and is happy to be scooped up and held. She also gets along well with other dogs.

If you’re looking for a small lap dog with a big heart, Button could be your perfect tiny best friend.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Weight: ~14 lbs

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Mary is a 1‑year‑old, 14‑pound Beagle mix with a very sweet personality. She loves attention, affection, and cuddles, and she gets along great with other dogs.

She’d make a lovely companion for someone who wants a smaller dog who enjoys being close and soaking up love.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Weight: ~9 lbs

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Honey is a 9‑pound Beagle/Chihuahua mix, about 1 year old. Like Mary, she has a very sweet personality and loves attention, affection, and cuddles. She also gets along well with other dogs.

If you want a small, loving companion who enjoys being doted on, Honey may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Collie / Golden Retriever mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Cassie is a Collie/Golden Retriever mix who was picked up as a stray and taken to a shelter before being rescued by a local group and BCAA. Her coat showed she’d likely been on her own for a while, but she’s now getting the care she needs.

She’s looking for a stable, loving home where she can feel safe and continue to blossom.

👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Lhasa Apso mix

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Male

Weight: ~16 lbs

Shelter: Burlington County Animal Alliance

Duke is a 2‑year‑old Lhasa Apso mix with a big zest for life. He weighs about 16 pounds and has plenty of energy. He loves being around people and would do best with an active family who is home often and includes him in daily activities.

He gets along with other dogs and seems mostly uninterested in cats. If you want a fun, social little dog to share your adventures, Duke could be a great choice.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Burlington County Animal Alliance – Phone listed on their Adopt-a-Pet page

If you’re in or near Willingboro, NJ, please consider visiting Burlington County Animal Alliance or applying online to adopt one of these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.