Willingboro has some solid logistics and supply chain roles right now, especially if you like organized work, data, and keeping products moving on time.

Below are several full-time roles in town with clear hours and pay listed where available.

Employer: Radwell International

Radwell International Location: Willingboro, NJ (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour

You’ll research industrial parts, negotiate surplus purchases, and process a high volume of purchase orders to grow Radwell’s inventory. Good fit if you like data, problem-solving, and fast-paced office work with clear metrics and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Radwell International

Radwell International Location: 1 Millennium Drive, Willingboro, NJ 08046

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Salary: $57,200–$80,100 annually

This role blends supplier account management, pricing, and inventory strategy for key product lines. Great if you enjoy working with data, building relationships with manufacturers, and making decisions that impact sales, margins, and stock levels; benefits start Day 1 and include medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Radwell International

Radwell International Location: Willingboro, NJ, US

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Pay: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse-style role focused on picking and processing small parts orders, putting away inventory, and cycle counting to keep stock accurate. Good for someone detail-oriented who likes staying active on their feet and doesn’t mind lifting, plus you’ll be the go-to person to guide and train others.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.