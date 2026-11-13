📅 Learn to Stay Safe Online at the Library

The Willingboro Public Library is hosting an Email/Internet Security session on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM.

You’ll learn:

How to protect your personal data online

online How to spot phishing emails and scams

emails and scams Tips for safer web browsing

The class is highly interactive, so bring your questions. A librarian will walk you through real examples and answer anything you’re unsure about.

If you use email, shop online, or browse the web, this is a helpful, low-pressure way to get safer and more confident.