🏥 Willingboro NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Willingboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, NPs, and therapists. Here are a few flexible, well-paying roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Willingboro, NJ (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: Per assessment, about $90–$115 per visit; those averaging 20–100 visits/month earn $1,800–$11,500/month (per listing)

In this role, you visit adults and seniors at home or in skilled nursing facilities to complete 1-hour health assessments. Flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and support for CE and extra state licenses.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Willingboro, NJ

Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,259 gross per week

Travel RN role in a long-term acute care setting, ideal if you have ICU, stepdown, trach/vent, and wound care experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, referral bonuses, and access to ReviveHealth virtual care.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Willingboro, NJ

Type: 13-week contract, 5x8 day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,640 gross per week

Rehab PT role working closely with patients to build and track personalized care plans. Good fit if you like fast-paced teamwork and want strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and an employee stock ownership plan.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—these employers often have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.