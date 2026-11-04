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Willingboro

📅 Boro Open Mic Night relaunches Nov. 20, 6:30–9 PM

2 days ago
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📅 Boro Open Mic Night returns Friday, November 20, 2026 from 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM at the Kennedy Center – LRC A, 429 John F. Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046.

The township is relaunching Boro Open Mic with a fresh look, new energy, and a live music vibe.

You can:

  • Listen and enjoy the show
  • Perform as a singer, musician, poet, comedian, or spoken-word artist
  • Hang out and connect with neighbors

It happens every third Friday of the month at the same time and place.

Early registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome, so you can just show up and join in.

More Info: Calendar • Boro Open Mic Night

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