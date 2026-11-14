Williamsville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in therapy, eye care, and nutrition. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Comprehensive at Williamsville

Comprehensive at Williamsville Location: Williamsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping patients build strength, skills, and independence in a rehab setting. You’ll follow treatment plans, document progress, work closely with families, and must have a valid NY OT license and be a graduate of an approved OT program.

Employer: OCLI Vision / Spectrum Vision Partners

Location: Williamsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like fast-paced clinic work and eye care. You’ll do vision tests, enter notes in the EMR, assist during exams, and help keep patient flow moving. Medical office experience helps, but they’ll consider the right learner and offer benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Living Legends at Harris Hill Nursing Facility (The McGuire Group)

Location: Williamsville, NY

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $20–$22/hour (DOE)

Support resident nutrition in a CMS 5-Star skilled nursing facility. You’ll help with nutrition assessments, care plans, meal monitoring, and documentation. Requires an Associate’s in Nutrition (or related) and Registered Dietetic Technician credential, plus food service experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.