🎓 Williamsville NY: Multiple Flexible Tutoring Jobs Now Hiring

Williamsville has some solid side-gig options right now for teachers and college grads who like working with kids and teens. These roles are all in-person and focused on small-group or 1:1 tutoring.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Williamsville, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $20.00/hour

Highlights: Teach K–8 students in 1:1 or small groups with no lesson planning, grading, or parent meetings. Flexible hours Mon–Thu + Saturdays, with training, set curriculum, and a 401(k) with match, employee discount, and referral program. Bachelor’s degree required.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Williamsville, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (posting also mentions full-time math teachers)

(posting also mentions full-time math teachers) Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Highlights: Focus on Geometry, Algebra I & II, and ACT/SAT Math with ready-made lesson plans and small groups. Flexible Mon–Thu + Saturday schedule, plus 401(k) with match and a retirement plan. Bachelor’s degree required.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Williamsville, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Highlights: Help teens boost ACT/SAT English and verbal scores in a low-stress setting with no homework to grade. Looking for certified elementary teachers or strong candidates with a bachelor’s in English, math, science, or related field. Includes 401(k) with match, flexible schedule, and referral program.

If you’re in or near Williamsville and enjoy teaching without the classroom stress, these could be great side or after-school gigs. Click through, skim the details, and apply to anything that fits your schedule and background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.