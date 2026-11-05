🛒 Williamsville, NY Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

Williamsville has a nice mix of front-line and office-based customer roles right now. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Williamsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75 – $23.00/hour

Lead a busy FedEx Office store, support the team, and keep customers happy with printing, shipping, and retail services. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year of related experience and want a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: Apex Dental Solutions, LLC

Location: Williamsville, NY (in-person, hybrid-style office role)

(in-person, hybrid-style office role) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $23.00/hour

Use your dental office experience to handle calls, texts, and emails for multiple dental practices—no chairside work, all patient communication and scheduling. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Tim Hortons (Clark Holdings Inc.)

Location: 870 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY

Type: Part-time (afternoon/evening, 1–9pm or 3–9pm, including weekends)

Fast-paced coffee and food service role where you’ll greet guests, take orders, and keep the dining room and drive-thru running smoothly. Great if you want flexible hours, like working with people, and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.