🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Williamsville

Looking for a loyal friend in Williamsville, NY? These wonderful dogs from Nickel City Canine Rescue are ready for loving homes and have so much to offer.

Breed: Poodle mix, Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle mix, Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Female, spayed

Female, Age: 4 years

4 years Weight: 12 lbs

12 lbs Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Nickel City Canine Rescue

Why you’ll love Sissie:

Sissie is a small, gentle girl who loves being by your side. She can be shy and nervous with new people at first, but once she trusts you, she becomes a very loving and devoted companion.

Home life & other pets:

Currently in a foster home with both dogs and cats and doing well with them

and doing well with them Had a rough start and spent much of her early life in a crate, but she’s now learning how good life can be

If you’re patient and kind, Sissie will reward you with deep, loyal love.

👉 Meet Sissie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky/Shepherd mix, Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky/Shepherd mix, Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Male, neutered

Male, Age: 11 months

11 months Weight: 50 lbs

50 lbs Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Nickel City Canine Rescue

Why you’ll love Xander:

Xander is a fun-loving, sweet young pup with big ears and an even bigger love for life. He makes a positive impression on almost everyone he meets.

Home life & other pets:

Very dog-friendly – quickly became best buddies with a 90 lb resident male dog

– quickly became best buddies with a 90 lb resident male dog Loves playing chase, sharing toys, and following his dog friends around

Enjoys being with his people and keeping an eye on what everyone is doing

Xander would be a great match for an active home that enjoys playtime and companionship.

👉 Meet Xander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix, Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd mix, Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Female, spayed

Female, Estimated DOB: 6/12/26

6/12/26 Weight: 15 lbs

15 lbs Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Nickel City Canine Rescue

Why you’ll love Ellie:

Ellie is a sweet little girl who loves to brighten your day. She enjoys following her people around, cuddling on the couch, and giving kisses.

Training & home life:

House trained

Crate trained and sleeps peacefully in her crate all night

and sleeps peacefully in her crate all night Loves the children in her foster home

in her foster home Gets along well with the resident dog

Cats: unknown (hasn’t been tested yet)

Ellie would be a lovely fit for a family looking for a cuddly, people-focused companion.

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Williamsville, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Reach out to Nickel City Canine Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.