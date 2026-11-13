undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Williamstown MA Education Jobs – Multiple Live-On Roles with Housing
Williamstown’s campus scene is busy right now, and Williams College is hiring for student-facing roles that come with built-in housing. If you like mentoring students and being part of campus life, these are worth a look.
Area Coordinator for Student Leadership and Development
- Employer: Williams College
- Location: Williamstown, MA (on campus, live-on)
- Salary: $45,000 – $49,000/year + no-cost college housing
- Type: Full-time, year-round, live-on
- Deadline: For best consideration, apply by December 12, 2026
Lead campus-wide leadership programs, workshops, and retreats for student organizations while advising student leaders and managing special projects like traditions and awards. Great fit if you love designing leadership programs, mentoring students, and weaving inclusion and equity into everything you do.
Area Coordinator for Upperclass Students
- Employer: Williams College
- Location: Williamstown, MA (on campus, live-on)
- Salary: $45,000 – $49,000/year + no-cost college housing
- Type: Full-time, year-round, live-on
- Deadline: For best consideration, apply by December 12, 2026
Support upperclass students and residential student leaders, run a holistic residential curriculum, and help with conflict resolution and major campus events. Ideal if you enjoy residence life, mediation, and building inclusive, welcoming communities.
If one of these sounds like you, bookmark the posting, polish your cover letter (it’s required), and get your application in before the priority date.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.