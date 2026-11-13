Williamstown’s campus scene is busy right now, and Williams College is hiring for student-facing roles that come with built-in housing. If you like mentoring students and being part of campus life, these are worth a look.

Employer: Williams College

Williams College Location: Williamstown, MA (on campus, live-on)

(on campus, live-on) Salary: $45,000 – $49,000/year + no-cost college housing

Type: Full-time, year-round, live-on

Deadline: For best consideration, apply by December 12, 2026

Lead campus-wide leadership programs, workshops, and retreats for student organizations while advising student leaders and managing special projects like traditions and awards. Great fit if you love designing leadership programs, mentoring students, and weaving inclusion and equity into everything you do.

Employer: Williams College

Williams College Location: Williamstown, MA (on campus, live-on)

(on campus, live-on) Salary: $45,000 – $49,000/year + no-cost college housing

Type: Full-time, year-round, live-on

Deadline: For best consideration, apply by December 12, 2026

Support upperclass students and residential student leaders, run a holistic residential curriculum, and help with conflict resolution and major campus events. Ideal if you enjoy residence life, mediation, and building inclusive, welcoming communities.

If one of these sounds like you, bookmark the posting, polish your cover letter (it’s required), and get your application in before the priority date.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.