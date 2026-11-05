🍽️ Williamstown MA Food Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $16–$25/hr

Williamstown’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to the local co-op. If you like working with food and people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Williams College

Williams College Location: Williamstown, MA (Whitman’s Late-Night)

(Whitman’s Late-Night) Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week, 10 months/year)

Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour + potential premium/shift pay

Help keep late-night dining running for students, faculty, and staff. You’ll prep and cook food, keep the kitchen clean and safe, work with commercial equipment, and follow food safety rules. Night owls will like the Saturday–Wednesday, 6:30 pm–2:00 am schedule, and the role comes with benefits through Williams College.

Employer: Wild Oats Market

Location: Williamstown, MA

Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week, temporary)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Hands-on role cutting, trimming, and packaging meat and seafood at the local co-op. You’ll use meat-processing equipment, keep the area clean, check quality, and help customers choose products. Good fit if you like detailed food prep and want an employee discount in a community grocery.

Employer: Wild Oats Market

Location: Williamstown, MA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, temporary)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Join the Prepared Foods team making deli items like entrees, salads, and sandwiches. You’ll follow recipes, assist cooks, and work some weekend shifts. Great if you have commercial kitchen or deli experience and want steady hours plus an employee discount through December 2026.

If something here looks like a match, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.