Williamstown has some solid transportation and equipment jobs right now, from ground crews to air medical pilots. If you like big machines or flying and want steady full-time work, these are worth a look.

Employer: GeoStabilization International®

GeoStabilization International® Location: Williamstown, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.07 – $42.83 per hour (USD)

Work on rock drills, excavators, skid steers, lifts, concrete pumps, and more for a leading geohazard and infrastructure company. Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–4:30 PM with overtime as needed; ideal if you have strong heavy equipment, hydraulics, and electrical troubleshooting experience (CDL preferred).

Employer: Hale Contracting, LLC (listed via Mago Construction Company, LLC)

(listed via Mago Construction Company, LLC) Location: Williamstown, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $32.00 per hour

Operate excavators, dozers, graders, loaders, rollers, and skid steers on commercial and residential site work for a family-owned contractor. Weekly pay, 401(k) with match, and health, dental, vision & life insurance make this a strong fit for experienced operators who like outdoor work and team-focused jobs.

Employer: Air Evac Lifeteam

Location: Williamstown, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $102,073 – $107,399 (includes 15% geo modifier)

Fly medical helicopter missions on a 7/7 schedule with on-duty housing, moving patients when every second counts. Comes with a $15K sign-on bonus (eligibility rules apply) and long-term retention bonus plans; requires strong rotorcraft experience, FAA Commercial Certificate with helicopter instrument rating, and a current Class II Medical.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.