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Williamston

🐶 Gentle Giants & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Williamston

8 days ago

Williamston has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are already fixed up with basic vet care and just need a family to love them.

Athena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhGxh_1GoOILqB00
  • Breed: Great Dane
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Always Room For One More
  • Phone: (864) 844-6528

Athena is a young Great Dane, a true gentle giant in the making. If you love big dogs and have room in your home and heart, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Coal

  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with White
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Always Room For One More
  • Phone: (864) 844-6528

Coal is a Lab/Great Dane mix, likely a big, sturdy boy who would love a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Elmo

  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Always Room For One More
  • Phone: (864) 844-6528

Elmo is another Lab/Great Dane mix, a solid black boy who’s ready for a second chance with a caring family.
👉 Meet Elmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Eric

  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Always Room For One More
  • Phone: (864) 844-6528

Eric is a handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking white and red coloring. He’s waiting patiently for someone to notice him.
👉 Meet Eric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fiction

  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Always Room For One More
  • Phone: (864) 844-6528

Fiction is a white Pit Bull/Boxer mix who’s ready to write a new chapter with a forever family.
👉 Meet Fiction and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bandit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR120_1GoOILqB00
  • Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Terrier mix
  • Age: Senior (12 years old)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with brown or chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $0 (no fee)
  • Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Williamston, SC)
  • Health: Has diabetes (needs insulin shots twice a day) and takes blood pressure medicine twice a day
  • Personality/needs: Very sweet; has done best as the only dog in the home
  • Backstory: Loved and spoiled for 10 years by his current owner, who rescued him from a local shelter. A new marriage and landlord rules (limit of 2 dogs) mean Bandit sadly can’t stay.

Bandit is a special senior who needs someone patient and kind, willing to keep up with his meds and give him a quiet, loving home where he can be the only dog.
👉 Meet Bandit and contact his owner through adoptapet

If you’re near Williamston, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Always Room For One More at (864) 844-6528 or contact Bandit’s owner through his listing. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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