🐶 Gentle Giants & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Williamston

Williamston has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are already fixed up with basic vet care and just need a family to love them.

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Always Room For One More

Phone: (864) 844-6528

Athena is a young Great Dane, a true gentle giant in the making. If you love big dogs and have room in your home and heart, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Always Room For One More

Phone: (864) 844-6528

Coal is a Lab/Great Dane mix, likely a big, sturdy boy who would love a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Always Room For One More

Phone: (864) 844-6528

Elmo is another Lab/Great Dane mix, a solid black boy who’s ready for a second chance with a caring family.

👉 Meet Elmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Always Room For One More

Phone: (864) 844-6528

Eric is a handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking white and red coloring. He’s waiting patiently for someone to notice him.

👉 Meet Eric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Always Room For One More

Phone: (864) 844-6528

Fiction is a white Pit Bull/Boxer mix who’s ready to write a new chapter with a forever family.

👉 Meet Fiction and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Terrier mix Age: Senior (12 years old)

Senior (12 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (no fee)

(no fee) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Williamston, SC)

Health: Has diabetes (needs insulin shots twice a day) and takes blood pressure medicine twice a day

Has diabetes (needs insulin shots twice a day) and takes blood pressure medicine twice a day Personality/needs: Very sweet; has done best as the only dog in the home

Very sweet; has done best as the in the home Backstory: Loved and spoiled for 10 years by his current owner, who rescued him from a local shelter. A new marriage and landlord rules (limit of 2 dogs) mean Bandit sadly can’t stay.

Bandit is a special senior who needs someone patient and kind, willing to keep up with his meds and give him a quiet, loving home where he can be the only dog.

👉 Meet Bandit and contact his owner through adoptapet

If you’re near Williamston, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Always Room For One More at (864) 844-6528 or contact Bandit’s owner through his listing. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.