MTW District Health hiring for two contract roles

MTW District Health is hiring for two contract positions in Martin County: a Pretrial Coordinator and a Peer Support Specialist, with travel in Martin and Beaufort counties. Applicants should send a completed PD107 form to Courtney Pierce, MTW District Health Department, 198 NC Hwy 45N, Plymouth, NC 27962, or submit an application online: https://mtwdistricthealth.org/category/career-opportunities/

This content is adapted from materials provided by MTW District Health