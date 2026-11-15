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💰 Williamsport, PA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
Williamsport has a few solid accounting and finance roles open right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to higher-level leadership.
Below are several options with different hours and responsibilities, all based in Williamsport, PA.
Controller
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Williamsport, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole finance function, including accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, audits, and compliance. You’ll supervise the business office, run month-end close, support budgeting and forecasting, and manage audit and reporting deadlines.
Accountant III General (Acciii)
Employer: Brodart
Location: Williamsport, PA (500 Arch Street)
Type: Part-time (onsite)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role handling AP/AR, cash application, journal entries, and monthly close. Good fit if you have an associate degree or equivalent experience, like detailed work, and want part-time hours with steady accounting tasks.
Business Services Coordinator
Employer: BLaST Intermediate Unit 17
Location: Williamsport, PA
Type: Full-time, exempt (in person)
Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year
Benefits: Dental, health, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, EAP, professional development
Support the IU’s budgeting, financial management, procurement, grants, and audits. Great if you like a mix of numbers and coordination work, plus public-education-related projects and solid benefits.
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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