Williamsport has a few solid accounting and finance roles open right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to higher-level leadership.

Below are several options with different hours and responsibilities, all based in Williamsport, PA.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole finance function, including accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, audits, and compliance. You’ll supervise the business office, run month-end close, support budgeting and forecasting, and manage audit and reporting deadlines.

Employer: Brodart

Location: Williamsport, PA (500 Arch Street)

Type: Part-time (onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role handling AP/AR, cash application, journal entries, and monthly close. Good fit if you have an associate degree or equivalent experience, like detailed work, and want part-time hours with steady accounting tasks.

Employer: BLaST Intermediate Unit 17

Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time, exempt (in person)

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year

Benefits: Dental, health, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, EAP, professional development

Support the IU’s budgeting, financial management, procurement, grants, and audits. Great if you like a mix of numbers and coordination work, plus public-education-related projects and solid benefits.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.