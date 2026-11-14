Williamsport has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from tech sales to mattresses and discount retail. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sleep Outfitters USA (Mattress Warehouse)

Sleep Outfitters USA (Mattress Warehouse) Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly or commission (whichever is higher) \

Help people upgrade their sleep using their bedMATCH® system and a proven sales process. This role stands out for its commission potential, 401(k) with strong match, full medical/dental/vision, paid training, and generous PTO.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00/hr base + targeted commission to ~$23.38/hr, uncapped commission potential

Work in an Xfinity store helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement up to $8,000, and free/discounted Comcast services where available.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1846 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic all-around store role: run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and friendly. Good fit if you want part-time hours, steady customer contact, and access to benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance (where eligible).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.