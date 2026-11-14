💰 WAHS athletes raise $2,393 for local breast health care

This fall, Williamsport Area High School girls’ volleyball and soccer teams teamed up to support local breast cancer care.

Throughout their fall seasons, the student‑athletes ran fundraisers to boost breast cancer awareness and help local patients. Together, they raised $2,393.

Players from both teams recently presented the donation to Annie Fogleman, associate director of the Annual Fund for the Susquehanna Health Foundation.

The money will support:

Breast health services

Patient support programs

Early‑detection initiatives

All of this funding goes to UPMC’s Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center here in our community.