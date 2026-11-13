Eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students were inducted into the college’s chapter of the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society last night, bringing total chapter membership to 60. New members are Jacob Kyler (Air Force); Raul Carbajal, Keanu Bunting, Steven Laity, Haylee Parker, Samuel Hitchler, and Dzarnyl Pukuma (Army); and Ryan Mallory (Marines).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pennsylvania College of Technology