Williamsport has some very sweet Labrador Retriever mix puppies looking for loving homes. These little ones are still very young, so they’re just starting their journey and will need patient families to help them grow.

All three pups are at the Lycoming County SPCA and have an adoption fee of $250 each.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut markings

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut markings Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Lycoming County SPCA

Phone: (570) 322-4646

Spay status: Needs to be spayed; adoption will not be finalized until on or after: TBD

Needs to be spayed; Behavioral assessment: Not yet done due to her young age

Pipsie is a tiny Lab mix girl just starting out in life. Because she’s still a baby, the shelter hasn’t done a full behavior test yet, but she’s at the perfect age for training and bonding with her new family. Her adoption can be started now, but finalization will wait until her spay is completed.

👉 Meet Pipsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Lycoming County SPCA

Phone: (570) 322-4646

Neuter status: Needs to be neutered; adoption will not be finalized until on or after: TBD

Needs to be neutered; Behavioral assessment: Not yet done due to his young age

Tipsie is a young black-and-white Lab mix boy. Like his sister pups, he’s too young for a full behavior evaluation, so his new family should be ready for all the normal puppy energy and training. His adoption can be started now, with final paperwork after his neuter.

👉 Meet Tipsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Lycoming County SPCA

Phone: (570) 322-4646

Spay status: Needs to be spayed; adoption will not be finalized until on or after: TBD

Needs to be spayed; Behavioral assessment: Not yet done due to her young age

Missy is a brindle Lab mix baby with a unique coat. She’s still very young, so her personality will blossom as she grows with her new family. Her adoption can begin now, and will be finalized after her spay surgery.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, please reach out to the Lycoming County SPCA at (570) 322-4646 or visit their listings to start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.