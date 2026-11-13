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🐶 Playful Lab Puppies Ready for Adoption in Williamsport, PA
Williamsport has some very sweet Labrador Retriever mix puppies looking for loving homes. These little ones are still very young, so they’re just starting their journey and will need patient families to help them grow.
All three pups are at the Lycoming County SPCA and have an adoption fee of $250 each.
Pipsie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut markings
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Lycoming County SPCA
- Phone: (570) 322-4646
- Spay status: Needs to be spayed; adoption will not be finalized until on or after: TBD
- Behavioral assessment: Not yet done due to her young age
Pipsie is a tiny Lab mix girl just starting out in life. Because she’s still a baby, the shelter hasn’t done a full behavior test yet, but she’s at the perfect age for training and bonding with her new family. Her adoption can be started now, but finalization will wait until her spay is completed.
👉 Meet Pipsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tipsie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Lycoming County SPCA
- Phone: (570) 322-4646
- Neuter status: Needs to be neutered; adoption will not be finalized until on or after: TBD
- Behavioral assessment: Not yet done due to his young age
Tipsie is a young black-and-white Lab mix boy. Like his sister pups, he’s too young for a full behavior evaluation, so his new family should be ready for all the normal puppy energy and training. His adoption can be started now, with final paperwork after his neuter.
👉 Meet Tipsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Missy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Lycoming County SPCA
- Phone: (570) 322-4646
- Spay status: Needs to be spayed; adoption will not be finalized until on or after: TBD
- Behavioral assessment: Not yet done due to her young age
Missy is a brindle Lab mix baby with a unique coat. She’s still very young, so her personality will blossom as she grows with her new family. Her adoption can begin now, and will be finalized after her spay surgery.
👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, please reach out to the Lycoming County SPCA at (570) 322-4646 or visit their listings to start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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