🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Hiring Now in Williamsport, PA

Williamsport’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for both hands-on makers and technical problem-solvers. If you like building real products and working with machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Textron Systems – Lycoming Engines

Textron Systems – Lycoming Engines Location: Williamsport, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, first shift, individual contributor

Use CAD to design jigs, fixtures, gauges, and tools, and create CNC programs for multi-axis machines. This role fits someone with an associate degree or similar experience in tool tech/CNC who wants to own the process from design through proof-out.

Employer: PMF Industries Inc

Location: Williamsport, PA

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour (about 40–46 hours/week)

(about 40–46 hours/week) Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead a manufacturing team, set daily priorities, and keep production on schedule while coaching employees. Comes with a strong benefits package (401(k) with 5% match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more) for someone who enjoys hands-on leadership on the shop floor.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Williamsport, PA

Salary: From $15.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person, day (8am–8pm) or night (8pm–8am) shifts

Run blow-molding, bottle-filling, and packing equipment in a team setting. Good fit if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and willing to learn, with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.