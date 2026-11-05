🔧 Williamsport PA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Williamsport has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to printing and HVAC. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites

Fairfield Inn & Suites Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: From $13.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount

Daytime role keeping guest rooms and common areas clean and stocked. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like staying busy on your feet, and want steady hotel work with benefits.

Employer: Quality Inn & Suites

Quality Inn & Suites Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Full-time or Part-time (in-person) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: Competitive pay (other benefits not listed)

Hands-on hotel role doing general maintenance: basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, painting, and guest repairs. Great if you have at least a year of building maintenance and like solving different problems each day.

Employer: Redmond's Complete Comfort

Location: Based in Lock Haven, PA , serving Williamsport & Central PA

Based in , serving Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $80,000/year DOE + performance bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 40+ hours, overtime as needed

Monday–Friday, 40+ hours, overtime as needed Benefits: Health insurance (75% of employee premium), IRA with 3% match, PTO, holidays, vacation, company phone/tablet/uniform

Lead the HVAC service department, manage techs and schedules, handle customer relations, billing, and parts. Ideal for someone with 3+ years HVAC experience and management skills who wants to step into a higher-responsibility role.

Employer: Bayard Printing Group

Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP, FSA, life insurance, referral bonus, relocation assistance

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP, FSA, life insurance, referral bonus, relocation assistance Schedule: Varies; may include weekends/holidays; some 4×10 shifts

Industrial maintenance role working on printing presses and related equipment. Best for someone with formal electrical/pneumatics training and several years of industrial maintenance who wants strong pay, shift options, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.