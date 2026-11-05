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🔧 Williamsport PA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Williamsport has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to printing and HVAC. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Dayshift Housekeeping Hotel Room Attendant
- Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites
- Location: Williamsport, PA
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount
Daytime role keeping guest rooms and common areas clean and stocked. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like staying busy on your feet, and want steady hotel work with benefits.
Hotel Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Quality Inn & Suites
- Location: Williamsport, PA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Competitive pay (other benefits not listed)
Hands-on hotel role doing general maintenance: basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, painting, and guest repairs. Great if you have at least a year of building maintenance and like solving different problems each day.
HVAC Service Manager
- Employer: Redmond's Complete Comfort
- Location: Based in Lock Haven, PA, serving Williamsport & Central PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000 – $80,000/year DOE + performance bonus
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 40+ hours, overtime as needed
- Benefits: Health insurance (75% of employee premium), IRA with 3% match, PTO, holidays, vacation, company phone/tablet/uniform
Lead the HVAC service department, manage techs and schedules, handle customer relations, billing, and parts. Ideal for someone with 3+ years HVAC experience and management skills who wants to step into a higher-responsibility role.
Maintenance Technician – Printing Equipment
- Employer: Bayard Printing Group
- Location: Williamsport, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP, FSA, life insurance, referral bonus, relocation assistance
- Schedule: Varies; may include weekends/holidays; some 4×10 shifts
Industrial maintenance role working on printing presses and related equipment. Best for someone with formal electrical/pneumatics training and several years of industrial maintenance who wants strong pay, shift options, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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