undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Williamsport
🏥 Williamsport PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
3 days ago
Williamsport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home health to hospital roles. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options right now.
Dietitian (Clinical) – Home Based Primary Care
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Williamsport, PA (hospital + Veteran home visits, travel >50% of time)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role splits time between outpatient care and Home Based Primary Care, serving as the medical nutrition expert for Veterans with complex needs. You’ll do full nutrition assessments, provide Medical Nutrition Therapy, join interdisciplinary team meetings, and use virtual care tools.
Pharmacist – UPMC Williamsport
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Williamsport, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Days with rotation (primary 7:30a–4:00p), some 2:30p–11:00p, every 3rd weekend + holiday rotation
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a hospital setting providing safe, cost‑effective pharmacotherapy and supporting both centralized and decentralized pharmacy services. Great fit if you want to be involved in clinical decisions, quality initiatives, and precepting students.
Professional Staff Nurse – 6 West Acute Care (Nights)
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: UPMC Williamsport, PA
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Nights 7p–7a; every other weekend & holiday
- Salary: Not listed; up to $20,000 sign-on bonus for experienced RNs, $7,500 for new grads
Join a busy med‑surg unit with a wide mix of medical and surgical patients—great for learning and growth. UPMC highlights strong teamwork, career ladders, tuition help, loan repayment for recent grads, and flexible scheduling programs.
Physical Therapist – Home Health, Williamsport Area
- Employer: UPMC Home Health
- Location: Williamsport, PA and surrounding area
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Daylight, ~8:00a–4:30p with rotating on‑call weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in‑home physical therapy across the lifespan, focusing on functional independence and patient satisfaction. You’ll manage your own caseload, document visits, collaborate with families and providers, and may supervise a PTA.
CNA – Homecare (School & Home-Based Pediatrics)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Williamsport, PA
- Type: Likely full/part-time homecare (not explicitly stated)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour, weekly pay
Support pediatric patients one‑on‑one in school and at home with personal care, vitals, mobility, and simple exercises. This role offers flexible scheduling, benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)), and a slower‑paced, relationship‑focused care setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.