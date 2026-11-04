🏥 Williamsport PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Williamsport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home health to hospital roles. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Williamsport, PA (hospital + Veteran home visits, travel >50% of time)

(hospital + Veteran home visits, travel >50% of time) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role splits time between outpatient care and Home Based Primary Care, serving as the medical nutrition expert for Veterans with complex needs. You’ll do full nutrition assessments, provide Medical Nutrition Therapy, join interdisciplinary team meetings, and use virtual care tools.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days with rotation (primary 7:30a–4:00p), some 2:30p–11:00p, every 3rd weekend + holiday rotation

Days with rotation (primary 7:30a–4:00p), some 2:30p–11:00p, every 3rd weekend + holiday rotation Salary: Not listed

Work in a hospital setting providing safe, cost‑effective pharmacotherapy and supporting both centralized and decentralized pharmacy services. Great fit if you want to be involved in clinical decisions, quality initiatives, and precepting students.

Employer: UPMC

Location: UPMC Williamsport, PA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Schedule: Nights 7p–7a; every other weekend & holiday

Nights 7p–7a; every other weekend & holiday Salary: Not listed; up to $20,000 sign-on bonus for experienced RNs, $7,500 for new grads

Join a busy med‑surg unit with a wide mix of medical and surgical patients—great for learning and growth. UPMC highlights strong teamwork, career ladders, tuition help, loan repayment for recent grads, and flexible scheduling programs.

Employer: UPMC Home Health

Location: Williamsport, PA and surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Daylight, ~8:00a–4:30p with rotating on‑call weekends

Daylight, ~8:00a–4:30p with rotating on‑call weekends Salary: Not listed

Provide in‑home physical therapy across the lifespan, focusing on functional independence and patient satisfaction. You’ll manage your own caseload, document visits, collaborate with families and providers, and may supervise a PTA.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Williamsport, PA

Type: Likely full/part-time homecare (not explicitly stated)

Likely full/part-time homecare (not explicitly stated) Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour, weekly pay

Support pediatric patients one‑on‑one in school and at home with personal care, vitals, mobility, and simple exercises. This role offers flexible scheduling, benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)), and a slower‑paced, relationship‑focused care setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.