Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day:

Sweet Talk Publicity introduces its newly expanded team, spotlighting the continued growth of the in-demand boutique firm. Led by veteran entertainment executive Jensen Sussman, the Nashville-based company now includes Abbey Frederick as Account Executive, Hailey Johnsen as Junior Account Executive, and LillyMarie Smith as Publicity Coordinator.

Sweet Talk’s growing team builds on nearly two decades of success for the agency, which Sussman founded in 2008 and steadily transformed into one of music’s most sought-after boutique firms. As president of Sweet Talk, Sussman joins Frederick, Johnsen, and Smith in executing elevated, impactful, and highly individualized campaigns for its roster of established stars and emerging talent — a dynamic slate of artists including DIAMOND-certified singer/songwriter Brian Kelley, multi-platinum superstar Gabby Barrett, Country legend Trace Adkins, breakout phenomenon Ty Myers, and more.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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The post Photo of the Day: November 15, 2026 appeared first on Williamson Source.