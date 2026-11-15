undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
11/14/26: Clear Skies With a High of 51 and Current Temp at 41; Tonight’s Low at 36 With Calm Winds
By Source Staff,4 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 41.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 6 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 50.9°F, while the low dipped to 32.4°F. Wind speeds varied, reaching up to 9.8 mph during the day. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 36.3°F with winds remaining light around 6 mph. Conditions will remain clear throughout the night.
Looking ahead, the weather will maintain a clear sky with no chance of precipitation overnight. There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts affecting the area.
Today's DetailsHigh 51°F Low 32°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|32°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|59°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|61°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies With a High of 51 and Current Temp at 41; Tonight’s Low at 36 With Calm Winds appeared first on Williamson Source.