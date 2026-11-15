At 7:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 41.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 6 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 50.9°F, while the low dipped to 32.4°F. Wind speeds varied, reaching up to 9.8 mph during the day. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 36.3°F with winds remaining light around 6 mph. Conditions will remain clear throughout the night.

Looking ahead, the weather will maintain a clear sky with no chance of precipitation overnight. There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts affecting the area.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 51°F 32°F Mainly clear Sunday 51°F 30°F Overcast Monday 54°F 32°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 59°F 37°F Clear sky Wednesday 61°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 42°F Overcast Friday 66°F 46°F Overcast

High 51°F Low 32°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:40pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies With a High of 51 and Current Temp at 41; Tonight’s Low at 36 With Calm Winds appeared first on Williamson Source.