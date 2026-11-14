Reserve Your Seats for Emmanuel: A Brentwood Baptist Christmas Concert

‘Tis the Season for Brentwood Baptist’s (7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN) Christmas Concert. Brentwood Baptist Choir and Orchestra presents “Emmanuel: A Brentwood Christmas Concert,” featuring a 200+ voice choir and 100+ member orchestra. This program will celebrate the season, showcasing a blend of beloved classics and new arrangements. More Hometown Holidays

Friday, December 18 | 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 19 | 3:00 & 6:00 PM

Sunday, December 20 | 3:00 & 6:00 PM

Tickets cost $7, and a portion of the proceeds will support GraceWorks Ministries.

More information HERE.

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