Dry weather holds across Middle Tennessee through Monday. Mornings start at or below freezing, and afternoon highs climb a few degrees each day. More Weather News

Saturday, November 14

Sunny and cold. Highs reach the low 50s after a morning low in the upper 20s. No rain is expected.

Sunday, November 15

Dry and slightly warmer. Highs reach the mid 50s, with a morning low near 30. The chance of rain is 5 percent or less.

Monday, November 16

Dry, with the warming trend continuing. Highs reach the upper 50s, with a morning low in the low 30s. No rain is expected.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures keep rising through midweek, with highs in the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

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