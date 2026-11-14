Prato, a popular Italian restaurant from Winter Park, Florida, is expanding to Nashville with plans to open in Green Hills in spring 2027. More Eat & Drink News

The restaurant, known for its modern take on Italian cuisine, has built a loyal following over the past 15 years. The Nashville location is part of a national expansion by parent company Park Lights Hospitality.

“We’ve been fortunate to serve our amazing Winter Park neighbors while building a national following through our out-of-town guests,” said Scott Bowman, CEO of Park Lights Hospitality. “That’s opened the door to bringing Prato to new markets. Nashville was always at the top of our list, and we fell in love with Green Hills and the surrounding communities right away.”

Prato offers a menu inspired by traditional Italian dishes with a modern approach. The restaurant is designed for everything from casual lunches and after-work drinks to date nights and special occasions.

The Green Hills location will feature design elements similar to the original Winter Park restaurant, including exposed brick, warm wood finishes, rich textures and carefully designed lighting.

“We’re a hospitality-first restaurant: approachable enough for a casual lunch or a drink after work, and elevated enough for date nights, celebrations and memorable evenings with friends,” Bowman said.

In addition to Nashville, the company is preparing to open a Prato location in Bethesda, Maryland, and is exploring additional markets.

An exact opening date and address for the Green Hills restaurant has not yet been announced.

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