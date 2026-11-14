undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
11/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild 50 High, Starting at 34 with Winds up to 8.8, Low Tonight at 35.1
By Source Staff,13 days ago
At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 33.8°F with a light wind at 5.5 mph. Conditions are clear with no precipitation reported.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50.2°F and a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 0%, maintaining the clear sky throughout the day.
Tonight, expect a low of 35.1°F with winds calming to around 5.7 mph. The clear conditions will persist into the evening hours.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.
Today's DetailsHigh 50°F Low 32°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|50°F
|32°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|51°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|35°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|59°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|62°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild 50 High, Starting at 34 with Winds up to 8.8, Low Tonight at 35.1 appeared first on Williamson Source.