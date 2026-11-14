Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Nancy Jones, widow of Country Music Hall of Famer George Jones, presented checks totaling $100,480.66 to The George Jones Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and Concerts 4 A Cause on Thursday, November 5, 2026, during MTSU Night at the Grand Ole Opry. Each organization received $50,240.33 from the proceeds of the George Jones 95th Birthday Celebration.

Beverly Keel, dean of MTSU’s Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, accepted the check for The George Jones Scholarship, and Josh Bleidt, founder of Concerts 4 A Cause, accepted the check for his organization.

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