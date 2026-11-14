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High School Football Scores for Nov 13 – Second Round and Quarterfinals
By Andrea Hinds,12 days ago
Teams from across Middle Tennessee took the field Friday, Nov. 13, in the TSSAA high school football playoffs, with private school quarterfinals and Round 2 games in the public school classifications. Below are final scores for teams in 10 Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, November 13
Cannon County
Cannon Co. 34, Tellico Plains 20
Cheatham County
Westview 58, Cheatham Co. 13
Davidson County
East Nashville 34, Fairley 6
Dyersburg 24, Whites Creek 20
Pearl Cohn 42, Lakeland Prep 7
Houston 28, Antioch 21
Nashville Christian 42, Trinity Christian 21 – Quarterfinal
Knoxville Grace 25, FRA 24 – Quarterfinal
Baylor 49, CPA 7 – Quarterfinal
Briarcrest 41, MBA 10 – Quarterfinal
Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 21 – Quarterfinal
Maury County
Lexington 44, Spring Hill 6
Knoxville Central 40, Columbia 17
Robertson County
Coalfield 30, Jo Byrns 0
Springfield 41, Haywood 26
Rutherford County
Greenfield 29, Eagleville 27
Smyrna 48, Dobyns-Bennett 6
Maryville 22, Oakland 21
Riverdale 32, Science Hill 6
Jackson Christian 23, MTCS 13 – Quarterfinal
USJ 38, Providence Christian 7 – Quarterfinal
Sumner County
Beech 33, Memphis Central 7
Munford 55, Station Camp 18
Williamson County
Fairview 28, Covington 21
Lexington 44, Spring Hill 6
Page 28, Henry Co. 14
Kirkwood 28, Nolensville 27
Whitehaven 17, Ravenwood 16
Southwind 28, Brentwood 20
BGA 56, Silverdale 21 – Quarterfinal
Knoxville Grace 25, FRA 24 – Quarterfinal
Baylor 49, CPA 7 – Quarterfinal
Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 21 – Quarterfinal
Brentwood Academy 21, McCallie 6 – Quarterfinal
Wilson County
Cleveland 50, Green Hill 21
Friendship Christian 45, Concord Christian 42 – Quarterfinal
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