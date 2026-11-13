The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Securities is a proud participant in Veteran Saves Week, an annual national campaign that encourages military-affiliated individuals and families to check-in on their finances by highlighting several key areas of financial readiness, such as financial stress, housing, employment, and banking.

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The annual campaign focuses on increasing the financial confidence of veterans, transitioning military members, and their families/caregivers while encouraging them to engage in a financial check-in, gaining valuable insights to enhance their financial well-being.

As part of Veteran Saves Week, TDCI will share messaging on the Department’s social media channels.

Day 1: Start Where You Are — November 16. You don’t have to wait for the perfect financial situation to start saving. Small, realistic steps can help create a starting point, even when money feels tight.

Day 2: Building With the Right Support — November 17. When it comes to saving, sometimes the next step isn’t moving money. It’s figuring out what would make it easier to eventually do so.

Day 3: When Life Changes, Your Money Matters — November 18. A lot can change after you leave the military. The financial life you have today may look very different from the one you had when you first transitioned out of service.

Day 4: The Real Cost of Housing After Service — November 19. For veterans and service members, housing decisions often come with an added financial layer. Understanding the full cost of housing can inform your decisions and ultimately support financial stability.

“Our Securities team is proud to help ensure our nation’s service members and their families have the resources they need to increase and further enhance their financial stability,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “This week, I encourage Tennesseans who have military service to contact us whenever they have questions about financial investments.”

For more information on financial education or to contact the Securities Division, visit tn.gov/securities, email securities.1@tn.gov, or call 800-863-9117.

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