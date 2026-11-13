The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights at airports across the country Friday afternoon following a temporary telecommunications outage affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the flights were stopped as a precaution while FAA technicians investigate the issue.

“Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis,” Duffy said.

Duffy said the FAA would provide updates as more information becomes available.

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