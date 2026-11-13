Don’t Miss O Night Divine with John Chisum & Friends on Saturday, November 21st, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Franklin Theatre (419 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064). More Hometown Holidays

Enjoy an elegant evening filled with traditional holiday favorites and exciting new Christmas selections with veteran Nashville singer-songwriter John Chisum. Joined by American Idol’s powerhouse vocalist Clark Beckham, popular singer-songwriter and author Andrew Greer, Broadway superstar Laura Osnes, and many more surprises, this will be an unforgettable holiday experience you won’t want to miss.

John Chisum:

John Chisum is a distinguished Christian songwriter, recording artist, and host whose music and message have inspired audiences for decades. Known for his gracious presence, refined artistry, and heartfelt communication, John sets the tone for an evening of beauty, celebration, and meaning with the warmth of a trusted friend and the poise of a seasoned host.

Laura Osnes:

Laura Osnes is a renowned Broadway star and celebrated vocalist whose radiant voice and polished stage presence have made her one of the most admired performers in musical theater. With timeless elegance, charm, and exceptional artistry, she brings a touch of sophistication and wonder to this unforgettable Christmas experience.

Clark Beckham:

Clark Beckham is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician whose soulful vocals and remarkable musicality have captivated audiences across the country. Blending charisma, depth, and effortless style, Clark brings a dynamic and elevated artistry that makes the evening all the more memorable.

Andrew Greer:

Andrew Greer is an esteemed singer-songwriter and storyteller known for his thoughtful songwriting, intimate vocal style, and sincere connection with audiences. With understated elegance and a gift for creating meaningful musical moments, he adds warmth, depth, and quiet beauty to this special holiday gathering.

Other surprise guests will join John & friends for a delightful evening of wholesome holiday music.

More information HERE.

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