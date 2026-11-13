A new trading card and collectibles store is opening at CoolSprings Galleria this weekend, with former MLB player Jim Edmonds making a special appearance. More Local Living News

The Mint Room will officially open Saturday, November 14, on the mall’s second level, across from 96 Kickz and next to Hallmark.

The new store is a partnership between Dee Jay Silver, the touring DJ for country superstar Jason Aldean, and Mike and Dakota Feathers, owners of Nashville-based sneaker retailer 96 Kickz.

The Mint Room will offer a variety of trading cards and collectibles, including Pokémon, One Piece, baseball, basketball, football, hockey, racing, WWE, UFC, soccer, Disney and Marvel. Shoppers will also find signed and framed sports memorabilia and specialty display pieces.

“Our focus is on the relationships we can build and the experiences we can offer,” said Mike Feathers, co-owner of The Mint Room. “The Mint Room will provide customers with a premium experience, whether they are longtime collectors or just getting started. It’s truly a place for families, built by families, and for collectors, built by collectors.”

The store will also feature a Lucky Box Vending machine, which offers mystery prizes that can include graded collectible cards and autographed jerseys. According to the owners, The Mint Room will be the first dedicated cards and collectibles store in the country to offer the machine.

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“Over the past year, I’ve traveled across the country, visiting card shops in every city along the way,” said Dee Jay Silver. “I’ve taken inspiration from the best of what I’ve experienced, with one goal in mind: to bring something truly special to The Mint Room.”

To celebrate the grand opening, former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds will meet fans, sign autographs and take photos on Saturday, November 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mint Room will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

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