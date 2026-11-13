The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old man wanted on theft and evading arrest charges.

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Matthew Marciniak is wanted on charges of theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Marciniak’s whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com or contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 794-4000.

Additional information is available at CSWCTN.com.

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