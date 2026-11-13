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11/13/26: Overcast With Highs of 47 and Lows of 34; Current Temp 42, Winds 11 mph, Precip Chance 1%
By Source Staff,9 days ago
Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 42.4°F. The wind is blowing at 11.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 46.6°F and a low of 34.3°F, with winds remaining consistent at up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day is minimal at just 1%, with total expected precipitation at 0 in. Conditions will remain overcast.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 39.4°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 11.1 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1%, and overcast skies will persist throughout the night.
Today's DetailsHigh 47°F Low 34°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|47°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|54°F
|48°F
|Overcast
The post 11/13/26: Overcast With Highs of 47 and Lows of 34; Current Temp 42, Winds 11 mph, Precip Chance 1% appeared first on Williamson Source.