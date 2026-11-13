Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 42.4°F. The wind is blowing at 11.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 46.6°F and a low of 34.3°F, with winds remaining consistent at up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day is minimal at just 1%, with total expected precipitation at 0 in. Conditions will remain overcast.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 39.4°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 11.1 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1%, and overcast skies will persist throughout the night.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 47°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 30°F Overcast Monday 54°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 37°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 41°F Mainly clear Thursday 54°F 48°F Overcast

High 47°F Low 34°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:41pm

The post 11/13/26: Overcast With Highs of 47 and Lows of 34; Current Temp 42, Winds 11 mph, Precip Chance 1% appeared first on Williamson Source.