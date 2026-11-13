NASHVILLE – The Titans have traded safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills.

As part of the deal, the Titans will receive a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft from the Bills.

The Titans are sending Hooker and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to Buffalo.

The two teams agreed to the trade on Tuesday, but it is still pending a physical.

Hooker, a fourth-round pick of the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, has five interceptions this season.

Hooker has 17 career interceptions, which is the fifth-highest career interception total for the franchise during its “Titans era” (1999–present). The team’s only players with more in that span were Kevin Byard (27), Michael Griffin (25), Samari Rolle (23) and Keith Bulluck (19).

The Titans currently have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Titans return to action on Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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