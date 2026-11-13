Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 36.9°F and wind speeds at 9.3 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 46.8°F and a low of 34.3°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 11.1 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, maintaining the dry conditions.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 37.4°F under overcast skies. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.9 mph. The probability of precipitation remains at 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 47°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 34°F Overcast Monday 54°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 37°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 41°F Mainly clear Thursday 54°F 48°F Overcast

High 47°F Low 34°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:41pm

The post 11/13/26: Clear skies with a high of 47, low of 34, winds up to 11; overcast tonight, low near 37. appeared first on Williamson Source.