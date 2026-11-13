Looking for something to do this weekend? Plenty of events are happening in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

City Farmhouse Pop-Up

Friday-Saturday, November 13-14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 400 Fifth Avenue N, Franklin

The City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair returns to downtown Franklin for its 20th event, bringing together 40 curated antique and vintage vendors, along with handmade artisans. Guests can shop for furniture, home decor and unique finds. Tickets range from $15 to $25

Find tickets here.

Spartan Holiday Market

Saturday, November 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Summit High School, 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill

Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Spartan Holiday Market, featuring local vendors, unique gifts and festive entertainment. The event benefits the Summit Marching Spartans. Admission is $5, and school-age children are admitted free.

summitmarchingspartans.com

The Courts Nolensville Ribbon Cutting

Saturday, November 14, 12 p.m.

2011 Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville

The Courts Nolensville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration. The event marks a milestone for the local sports facility, which offers basketball, volleyball, and other recreational programming.

The Belle of Broadway

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m.

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Studio Tenn welcomes Broadway star Susan Egan, the original Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and the voice of Meg in Hercules, for a special one-night cabaret performance. She will be joined by Broadway performer Adam J. Levy and vocalist Lauren Paley for an evening of Broadway favorites and Disney classics.

Find tickets here.

Christmas Village

Friday-Sunday, November 13-15, 9 a.m. -9 p.m., 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., noon- 6 p.m.

One of Nashville’s longest-running holiday shopping traditions returns with more than 250 merchants offering Christmas decorations, clothing, jewelry, handmade gifts and specialty foods. Proceeds from the annual event benefit local charities. Parking is free.

Christmas Village+1

Find more information here.

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