The Factory at Franklin has unveiled a new art installation honoringDolly Parton, featuring 26 pieces created by 25 local artists. The artwork is displayed outside Liberty Hall on The Factory Art Wall and will remain on display through January 2027.Click for More Events

The installation celebrates the Tennessee icon and her longtime support of the arts. Local artist ShenShen curated the collection from submissions by members of the Williamson County Arts Council.

“The Dolly art wall is a special way to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton and inspire a new generation of talent,” said Micah Williams, general manager at The Factory at Franklin. “These pieces represent incredible local artists, and we hope you’ll stop by to experience a little of Dolly’s magic.”

All artwork is available for purchase, with The Factory donating 25% of the proceeds from each sale to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children.

Visitors can view the installation through January 2027 and learn more about the participating artists at The Factory Gallery.

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