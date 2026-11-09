Char Franklin Sets Open Date

Char Franklin, 4Top Hospitality’s newest restaurant, will open on November 17 at Canteen on Carothers in Franklin. They will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 17th at 10 a.m. More Eat & Drink News

“We wanted Char to feel like a natural gathering place for the Cool Springs community, with the same attention to detail that defines our restaurants,” said Doug Hogrefe, partner at 4Top Hospitality in a statement. “From the warm, inviting design and lively piano bar to a menu that blends Southern favorites with classic steakhouse offerings, every element comes together to create an inviting atmosphere and memorable dining experience. We’re proud to bring Char to Franklin and look forward to seeing how the community makes it their own.”

The contemporary steakhouse is known for its premium steaks, fresh seafood, and Southern-inspired cuisine. The Franklin location marks the restaurant’s fifth location and second in the Nashville area, joining its longtime Green Hills restaurant.

The approximately 6,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a dining room, bar, private dining space, and outdoor patio, with seating for more than 200 guests. Guests can also expect an extensive wine list, handcrafted cocktails, and live music.

Char is part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, which also operates Etch at The Factory at Franklin.

The restaurant is one of several new dining concepts coming to Canteen on Carothers, a mixed-use development designed as a destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment in the Cool Springs corridor.

Char will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will welcome guests for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and private events. For more information, menus, and reservations, visit franklin.charrestaurant.com.

The restaurant shared on social media that it is currently hiring for various positions. Those interested in employment should apply here.

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