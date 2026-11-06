At 7:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 60.8°F with a light wind of 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.1°F while the low was 47.7°F. The wind during the day stayed calm, peaking at 4.5 mph, and there was no chance of rain. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 57.7°F with continued light winds of up to 4.3 mph, and the clear skies will remain in place.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area. Overall, conditions are stable and pleasant as the evening progresses.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 48°F Fog Friday 57°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 60°F 39°F Overcast Monday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 62°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 45°F Overcast

High 69°F Low 48°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 4:48pm

The post 11/5/26: Clear Skies and 60.8 – High of 69.1, Low of 47.7, Light Winds, No Precipitation appeared first on Williamson Source.