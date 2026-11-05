Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for November 5, 2026

Here’s a look at the latest Eat & Drink news from Williamson Source, gathered from October 29, 2026 through November 5, 2026. From holiday menus and Veterans Day deals to Dunkin’ cereals and health scores, here’s what you may have missed this week.

Dutch Bros Unveils 2026 Holiday Menu

Dutch Bros’ holiday menu adds Merry Magic and Sprinkle Cookie drinks, its first themed food item and the return of Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane.

Published: November, 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taziki’s Adds Surf & Turf Feast With Blackened Shrimp

Taziki’s new Surf & Turf Feast pairs Grilled Beef with a blackened Shrimp Skewer, joined by a new brownie and a $10 gift card bonus.

Published: November, 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Holiday Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme’s holiday collection adds Hot Cocoa, Sugar Cookie and Caramel Toffee Cheesecake doughnuts, plus the return of the Sugar Cookie Latte.

Published: November, 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Scooter’s Coffee Gives Veterans a Free Drink on Veterans Day

Veterans and active-duty military get a free medium drink at Scooter’s Coffee on November 11 with a valid military ID, in-store only.

Published: November, 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Flavors Come to Three Classic Cereals This December

General Mills and Dunkin’ team up on coffee-inspired Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese’s Puffs and Golden Grahams cereals arriving in December.

Published: November, 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson County for November 4, 2026

See the Williamson County restaurants, schools and tattoo studios that earned a perfect 100 on inspections from October 28 to November 4, 2026.

Published: November, 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for November 4, 2026

See the latest Williamson County health inspection scores for restaurants, pools, schools, tattoo studios and more from October 28 to November 4.

Published: November, 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Blaze Pizza Gives Veterans a Free Pizza on November 11

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free one-topping pizza at participating Blaze Pizza locations on Veterans Day, November 11.

Published: November, 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Logan’s Roadhouse Serves Free Lunch to Veterans on Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch entrée at participating Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 11.

Published: November, 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krystal Brings Back Country Fried Krystal for the Holidays

The Country Fried Krystal is back with a $5.99 meal deal, joined by sausage gravy breakfast items, Peppermint Milkshakes and the Holiday Steamer Box.

Published: November, 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Mountain Mike’s Heart-Shaped Pizza Returns to Support Wounded Veterans

Mountain Mike’s donates $1 from every Heart-Shaped Pizza sold in November to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Published: November, 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chicken Salad Chick Launches Mary Mistletoe Holiday Flavor

Chicken Salad Chick’s Mary Mistletoe pairs cranberries with rosemary, sage and thyme through January 2, plus the return of the $5 Giving Card.

Published: November, 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Pokémon Happy Meal Returns to McDonald’s Nov. 10

McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meal returns November 10 with 15 collectible toys, 15 trading cards and a QR code digital game in every box.

Published: November, 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Applebee’s Offers Free Veterans Day Meals on Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military get a free entrée from a seven-item menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11, plus a $5 Bounce Back Card.

Published: November, 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of November 2, 2026

Crumbl’s menu for November 2–7 features Scoopable Cookie Dough, Strawberry Heart Cake, Confetti Cake Batter Cheesecake and more.

Published: November, 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Baskin-Robbins Debuts Dessert Table Collection for the Holidays

Baskin-Robbins adds holiday pie and sugar cookie ice creams, a sundae and a shake, and the Turkey Cake returns with $5 off through November 26.

Published: November, 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chipotle Brings Back Smoked Brisket for Football Season

Chipotle’s mesquite-smoked brisket returns November 5 for a limited time, with free delivery on brisket orders through November 18.

Published: November, 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

McDonald’s Adds Cranberry and Cookie Butter Drinks for the Holidays

McDonald’s holiday lineup brings a Frosted Cranberry Splash, a Red Bull Frosted Cranberry Energizer and three cookie butter coffee drinks.

Published: November, 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dairy Queen Launches Holiday Cookie Swap Blizzard Collection

DQ’s new Peanut Butter Blossom Blizzard joins the returning Peppermint Bark Blizzard through January 3, plus two cupcakes for $6.

Published: October, 31, 2026 – Read Full Article

Blaze Pizza Brings Back Five Fan Favorites for Good

Blaze Pizza brings back Meat Eater, White Top, Green Stripe, BBQ Chicken and Margherita as permanent menu additions.

Published: October, 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

7-Eleven Rolls Out Flavors of Korea Menu With $5 Dumplings and Wings

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes add Korean-inspired dumplings, wings, pizza and more, with $5 dumplings and wings through January 5.

Published: October, 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Menu Adds a Tropical Twist

Scooter’s Coffee pairs butterscotch, peppermint and sugar cookie flavors with new pineapple and coconut drinks at all 900+ locations.

Published: October, 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source

The post Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for November 5, 2026 appeared first on Williamson Source.