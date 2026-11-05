Recent Williamson County Obituaries for November 5, 2026

Williamson Source has gathered the obituaries published over the past week, from October 30 through November 5, 2026. Below you will find each name along with a link to the full obituary.

David Gilbert Sanders

Published: November 5, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-david-gilbert-sanders/

Jimmy Eugene Strickland

Published: November 5, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jimmy-eugene-strickland/

Lanell Buchi Padgett

Published: November 5, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-lanell-buchi-padgett-2/

William Frank Clarke, Jr.

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-william-frank-clarke-jr/

Mia Grace Roden

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-mia-grace-roden/

James Munro Sanders

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-james-munro-sanders/

James Ralph Allen

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-james-ralph-allen/

Billie Tomlin Glenn

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-billie-tomlin-glenn/

Beverly Nitzke

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-beverly-nitzke/

Whitney Renee Valentine

Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-whitney-renee-valentine/

Edward Lee Wadley

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-edward-lee-wadley/

Jean Bogle Waggoner

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jean-bogle-waggoner/

Caroline Jones Cross

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-caroline-jones-cross/

James Edgar “Bubba” Lynch

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-james-edgar-bubba-lynch/

Harmon Joseph Hays Jr

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-harmon-joseph-hays-jr/

Michael James Ratliff

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-michael-james-ratliff/

John “Buck” Berry Ringer

Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-john-buck-berry-ringer/

Joni Alane Hardwick Maliszewski

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-joni-alane-hardwick-maliszewski/

Beverly Fay Early

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-beverly-fay-early/

Isla Wren Johnston

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-isla-wren-johnston/

Brion Tarrant Connolly

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-brion-tarrant-connolly/

Alice Evelyn Sparkman

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-alice-evelyn-sparkman/

Jonathan Christopher Carey

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jonathan-christopher-carey/

Richard Douglas ‘Dick’ Hammer

Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-richard-douglas-dick-hammer/

Jacqueline “Jackie” Sain Fry

Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jacqueline-jackie-sain-fry/

John Charles Johnson

Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-john-charles-johnson/

Susan Pugh

Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-susan-pugh/

Beulah Pierce Chunn

Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-beulah-pierce-chunn/

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

The post Recent Williamson County Obituaries for November 5, 2026 appeared first on Williamson Source.