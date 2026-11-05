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Recent Williamson County Obituaries for November 5, 2026
By Michael Carpenter,6 days ago
Williamson Source has gathered the obituaries published over the past week, from October 30 through November 5, 2026. Below you will find each name along with a link to the full obituary.
David Gilbert Sanders
Published: November 5, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-david-gilbert-sanders/
Jimmy Eugene Strickland
Published: November 5, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jimmy-eugene-strickland/
Lanell Buchi Padgett
Published: November 5, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-lanell-buchi-padgett-2/
William Frank Clarke, Jr.
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-william-frank-clarke-jr/
Mia Grace Roden
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-mia-grace-roden/
James Munro Sanders
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-james-munro-sanders/
James Ralph Allen
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-james-ralph-allen/
Billie Tomlin Glenn
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-billie-tomlin-glenn/
Beverly Nitzke
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-beverly-nitzke/
Whitney Renee Valentine
Published: November 4, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-whitney-renee-valentine/
Edward Lee Wadley
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-edward-lee-wadley/
Jean Bogle Waggoner
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jean-bogle-waggoner/
Caroline Jones Cross
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-caroline-jones-cross/
James Edgar “Bubba” Lynch
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-james-edgar-bubba-lynch/
Harmon Joseph Hays Jr
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-harmon-joseph-hays-jr/
Michael James Ratliff
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-michael-james-ratliff/
John “Buck” Berry Ringer
Published: November 3, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-john-buck-berry-ringer/
Joni Alane Hardwick Maliszewski
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-joni-alane-hardwick-maliszewski/
Beverly Fay Early
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-beverly-fay-early/
Isla Wren Johnston
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-isla-wren-johnston/
Brion Tarrant Connolly
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-brion-tarrant-connolly/
Alice Evelyn Sparkman
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-alice-evelyn-sparkman/
Jonathan Christopher Carey
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jonathan-christopher-carey/
Richard Douglas ‘Dick’ Hammer
Published: November 2, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-richard-douglas-dick-hammer/
Jacqueline “Jackie” Sain Fry
Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-jacqueline-jackie-sain-fry/
John Charles Johnson
Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-john-charles-johnson/
Susan Pugh
Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-susan-pugh/
Beulah Pierce Chunn
Published: October 30, 2026 – https://williamsonsource.com/obituary-beulah-pierce-chunn/
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
The post Recent Williamson County Obituaries for November 5, 2026 appeared first on Williamson Source.