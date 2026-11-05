11/5/26: Mainly Clear With a High of 66.6, Low Tonight Near 54.7, Winds Up to 5.3 mph, No Precipitation Expec…

At 1:45 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 66.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported thus far, and conditions are mainly clear.

Today, the high is expected to reach 66.6°F and the low will drop to 47.7°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 5.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation for the rest of the day. This evening, temperatures will remain mild, with a low of 54.7°F. Skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. The overall outlook indicates pleasant conditions with no significant weather changes anticipated through the evening.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 67°F 48°F Fog Friday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 55°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 38°F Overcast Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 45°F Overcast

High 67°F Low 48°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 4:48pm

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