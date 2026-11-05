OBITUARY: David Gilbert Sanders

Captain David G. Sanders, 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on November 2, 2026. A man of quiet strength, kindness, and dry humor, David leaves behind a remarkable legacy of love and courage.

Born in Dallas, Texas, David studied music at Abilene Christian College before becoming a Naval Aviator, serving in Maine with deployments to Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and Sicily.

In 1972, while flying to Southern California, David met Susan on a blind date on Balboa Island. He often said, I won the lottery the day I met Susan. They married in Memphis in 1977 and welcomed their daughter, Lauren, in 1980.

David joined Federal Express in 1974. On April 7, 1994, he and his crew aboard FedEx Flight 705 heroically stopped an attempted hijacking. Despite serious injuries, Captain Sanders safely landed the aircraft in Memphis, saving everyone aboard. The extraordinary courage and teamwork of all three crew members made each of them a hero, and their actions became part of aviation history.

David and Susan built a magnificent home in Eads, Tennessee, affectionately known as Camp David, designed in part to accommodate his beloved longboard shuffleboard table. They moved to Franklin in 2008, where David enjoyed golf, porch sitting, and friendships. He also loved sailing in the British Virgin Islands.

Above all, David was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished friend. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan H. Sanders; his daughter, Lauren Jane Pollard; and many loving relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to honor David in their own way. The next time you look up at the sky, raise a glass to a remarkable man who spent his life among the clouds.

Bravo Zulu, Captain David Sanders.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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