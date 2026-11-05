GraceWorks’ Turkey Trot Returns to Franklin on Thanksgiving

GraceWorks Ministries will host its 27th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, at Meridian Cool Springs (5000 Meridian Blvd, Franklin,), with nearly 5,000 participants expected. More Hometown Holidays

The annual Williamson County tradition features a 10K, 5K, and Kids’ Turkey Chase, bringing together families, friends, and runners of all ages while raising funds to support GraceWorks Ministries. Register here.

“There’s something special about seeing thousands of people choose to begin their Thanksgiving by helping others,” said Alicia Bell, CEO of GraceWorks Ministries. “Turkey Trot is full of energy, laughter, and family traditions, but there’s also a deeper purpose behind every step. The funds raised at this event provide care to neighbors who are going through some of life’s hardest moments.”

For many Williamson County families, the Turkey Trot has become an annual Thanksgiving tradition, with participants returning each year to run, walk or cheer on family members.

Jackson Financial Inc. is serving as the presenting sponsor of this year’s event.

“Being the presenting sponsor of Turkey Trot gives us an opportunity to support something that truly makes a difference for families right here in Williamson County,” said Niya Moon, Corporate Philanthropy Manager at Jackson Financial Inc. “It’s a fun way to start Thanksgiving, and we’re honored to help GraceWorks serve our community.”

Proceeds from the event will support GraceWorks Ministries’ food, shelter, and other assistance programs that serve neighbors in need throughout the year.

“One of my favorite things about Turkey Trot is seeing people of all ages and backgrounds participate together,” Bell said. “Some are chasing personal records, some are walking with their grandchildren, and others are showing up in hilarious costumes. Everyone has their own reason for coming, but they’re all contributing to something that matters.”

To register for the 27th Annual Turkey Trot or learn more about the event, visit www.turkeytrotfranklin.com.

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