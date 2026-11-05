Dutch Bros Unveils 2026 Holiday Menu

The Dutch Bros holiday menu for 2026 arrived Nov. 1 with two new seasonal drinks, the company’s first-ever themed food item and two returning favorites. The Merry Magic, Sprinkle Cookie, Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane drinks, along with the new Holiday Sugar Cookie Cake Pop. More Hometown Holidays

New Holiday Items on the Dutch Bros Menu

The 2026 lineup added three new items:

Merry Magic: a fruity blend of blackberry, peach and cherry topped with holiday candy, offered as a blended or iced Rebel Energy Drink, Myst Energy Refresher or lemonade

Sprinkle Cookie: a sugar cookie flavored drink finished with Soft Top and holly sprinkles, offered as a Freeze, iced latte or iced chai

Holiday Sugar Cookie Cake Pop: a tree-shaped, sugar cookie flavored cake pop coated in white chocolate and decorated with drizzle and sprinkles

Dutch Bros Added Its First Themed Food Item

The Holiday Sugar Cookie Cake Pop marked the first time Dutch Bros released a themed food item as part of a seasonal menu. It joined the new drinks as part of the same holiday launch and was available at every location.

Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane Returned for the Holidays

Two seasonal favorites came back for 2026:

Hazelnut Truffle: hazelnut and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle, most popular as an iced or hot mocha or a mocha Freeze

Candy Cane: peppermint and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and candy cane sprinkles, most popular as an iced or hot mocha, mocha Freeze, mocha cold brew or hot cocoa

Holiday Drinks Came in Nine Seasonal Cups

Every holiday drink was served in one of nine seasonal cups, including special editions for kids and pets. The cups featured holiday designs such as presents, snowflakes and jingle bells.

Where to Find the Dutch Bros Holiday Menu

The holiday menu was available starting Nov. 1, 2026, at all 1,225+ Dutch Bros locations. All items were offered while supplies last, so availability may vary by location as the season goes on.

To learn more about Dutch Bros Coffee, visit www.dutchbros.com.

Source: Dutch Bros

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